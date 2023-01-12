Chaska Middle School West eighth-grade trombonist Weston Gilbertson has been selected to participate in the Minnesota Band Director’s Association 2023 Mid-Level State Honor Jazz Band.
Gilbertson was one of four trombonists chosen state-wide to play in the jazz band.
The musicians chosen for the ensemble will rehearse and perform on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Anoka-Ramsey Community College. They will perform again at the State Music Education Conference at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Feb. 17.
Gilbertson is the son of Jon and Sarah Gilbertson of Chaska. He is a musician in the CMSW jazz and concert bands. He is also a trombone student of Eric Songer, music educator at CMSW, and piano student of Suzanne Greer. Outside of music, Weston plays soccer for Chanhassen High School and CC United.