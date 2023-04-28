An April 25 traffic stop by the Chaska Police Department and Carver County Sheriff’s Office turned into a vehicle pursuit that resulted in minor injuries.
The stop occurred around 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 41 and 78th Street for a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle fled after being initially pulled over.
The attempts of officers to stop the vehicle resulted in the car crashing into multiple squad cars as it continued to flee.
Chaska Police pursued the vehicle south on Highway 41 into Scott County, and the pursuit ended at the intersection of County Road 78 and Marschall Road when the suspect vehicle hit another vehicle.
Everyone involved in the accident received care at the scene and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
After searching the suspect vehicle and occupants, a reportedly stolen firearm and narcotics were recovered. The incident remains under investigation.