The Chaska Santa Toy Drive had another successful year of spreading holiday cheer after receiving a copious amount of monetary and toy donations.
In total, the toy drive gave out 3,200 items to 970 kids, 385 families overall, this holiday season, as reported on the Chaska Santa Facebook page. Other contributions were made to seniors in the community and His House Foundation as well.
“The great thing about Chaska is that the community is really great about supporting their own,” said Michelle Donahue, Chaska Santa Toy Drive committee member. “It’s important for the kids, especially those who don’t necessarily have what everybody else has, to have some magic.”
Donahue has been involved with this work for about five years. She got started through her friendship with the infamously anonymous Chaska Santa
“Santa likes to be just Santa, not his name,” Donahue said. “He doesn’t like to take any credit.”
Chaska Santa and his “elves” work hard during the holiday season to make sure that children of all ages receive gifts — especially as the need increased this year.
“I just don’t think people have the extra money right now – everything costs more,” she said. “We have people coming in with one kid. We have people coming in with seven kids.”
For comparison, the toy drive serviced “just under 600 kids” in 2021, according to Donahue. This year, each child received at least two and two stocking stuffers. Kids ages five to nine receive three toys.
Over 50 collection boxes were wrapped up and placed at businesses and schools around the community. The volunteers go out a few times to collect the toys as the boxes get more full and store them away until distribution, which happened on Dec. 16 and 17.
On distribution days, about 20 volunteers work each three-hour shift.
“A lot of people sign up for multiple shifts,” Donahue said. “We get a lot of the same people back every year because once you do it you realize how special it is.”
Parents sign up for a timeslot online to come in and be escorted to the appropriate tables, which are organized by age and gender, by one of the elves.
In addition to toy donations, monetary donations are made, as well. “There were a couple of companies that forgo their holiday party and gave that money for toys,” Donahue said. Organizations like the Chaska Lions Club, the VFW and the American Legion also gave money this year.
Shoppers from the organization then go out and buy toys. Donahue estimates that most gifts are between $15 and $30.
“From a deck of cards to a game system,” there’s a lot of variety, Donahue says. The popular toy of choice this year was Squishmellows. For older kids, LED lights and blankets are a favorite, and Legos are popular for all ages.
The leftover toys from the drive will go toward Mi CASA’s efforts in Shakopee.
Chaska Santa partners with Mi CASA, Chaska VFW Post 1791 and the Chaska Hawks on this event, which is sponsored by the Chaska Baseball Association.