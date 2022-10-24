Chaska resident Max Worthington, 14, is the latest Scout from Troop 589 of Victoria to achieve Eagle Scout ranking, the highest award in Scouts BSA.
In his troop, Worthington served as assistant senior patrol leader, troop guide and quartermaster. He also completed National Youth Leadership Training and was inducted into the Order of the Arrow, scouting's national camping honor society.
To complete his Eagle requirements, Worthington took on a service project that benefited Chaska Middle School East.
Worthington went above and beyond and was also awarded Bronze Palm for completing 29 merit badges, eight more than required. He also received the National Outdoor Award for camping and completed two High Adventure trips at Sea Base and Summit Bechtel in 2022.
According to a press release, less than 4% of youth participating in Scouts BSA achieve Eagle rank.
When he’s not focusing on scouts, the Chaska High School freshman is participating in cross-country, hockey, and track and field.
Worthington plans to continue with scouts and is looking forward to the High Adventure trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in 2023 and Northern Tier in 2024. He is the son of Kari and Matt Worthington.