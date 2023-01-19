A local couple has opened a Christian Brothers Automotive shop in Chanhassen.
Mark and Karen Menzuber recently opened the shop at 8941 Crossroads Boulevard — the latest of the company’ six Minnesota locations. The company has shops in Maple Grove and Andover and the Chanhassen location will join south metro shops in Savage, Lakeville and Inver Grove Heights.
According to its website, the company’s guiding principle is to “love your neighbor as yourself.” In a press release announcing the opening, the Menzubers said they are taking that principle to heart, and Mark Menzuber said he is looking forward to fostering relationships with members of the community who have “meant so much to him and his family for the past 30 years.”
Mark Menzuber is a retired officer with the U.S. Naval Submarine Force and Karen Menzuber is a school nurse in the Eastern Carver County School District.