Inside Roger Lee’s wallet is an old newspaper clipping from decades ago, which he keeps on him at all times.
The short article publicly announced that David L. Anderson, the senior pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moorhead from 1973-1985, had resigned from the ministry after admitting to “sexual misconduct” with various boys and men throughout his time as senior pastor.
Lee served as a youth minister for more than 10 years; within this time, he said he was sexually assaulted by Anderson on multiple occasions in the early 1980s.
“I sucked it up and was in a box of shame,” Lee said about the abuse. “To me, it was a betrayal of trust by a person in power.”
Lee said he has kept the article on him for years as a reminder of what he has persevered through and to honor the more than two dozen individuals who also have come forward as survivors of sexual abuse inflicted by Anderson.
Remembering and honoring survivors will be even more prominent within the southwest metro community as Crown of Glory Lutheran Church in Chaska has recently installed a public artwork piece dedicated to survivors of clergy sexual abuse.
The art piece, entitled “Ripples,” is a mosaic made up of handmade glass panels that have been shattered and reattached together. Created by Boston artist Michele Gutlove, the work looks to serve as a way of honoring people affected by this form of abuse while also serving as a beacon of healing, hope and support.
Gutlove was chosen from dozens of artists nationwide for the project.
Three similar yet unique iterations of the piece are being installed throughout Minnesota, with the two others located at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moorhead and in the office of the Northwestern Minnesota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
“Helping survivors to thrive and trust again is healing for all of us as a compassionate community,” Gutlove said in a press release. “It is my hope that this art will help survivors feel cared for and deeply valued and, even if only subliminally, ease their life journey of healing.”
The idea of ripples for the piece was very intentional, Lee said, as it represents the ripple effect that occurs when more people come together in solidarity and speak out against abuse.
“The idea is whenever you share, there’s a ripple effect,” he said. “It makes it safe for people to say, ‘I’m a survivor,’ and for people to say, ‘We believe you.’”
Lee has lived in Chaska for more than 30 years and has been attending Crown of Glory ever since. This longtime connection led him to approach his church about being one of the sites for the artwork.
“We were honored that Roger would approach us with this as a kind of gift,” Crown of Glory Senior Pastor Reggie Klindworth said. “I really hope that this community would embrace this as a gift as a way to find healing and a way to find hope — especially when it comes to those people who are still living in shame and living in the shadows and not able to come forth and begin a path of healing,”
The initiative has been several years in the making and all led up to May 22, when the art piece was officially installed on the front exterior of Crown of Glory’s building.
The church is currently finalizing text for a plaque that is scheduled to be installed sometime early this fall. The plaque will further describe the piece’s significance to all who visit.
A dedication date for the piece will likely take place around then, Klindworth said.
With the art piece finally up, both Klindworth and Lee said they hope it serves as a way to continue the conversation and to honor those affected by sexual abuse — creating a positive ripple effect within the community.
“There is a sense of justice that comes from this piece. It’s not just an opportunity for one person to find healing — it’s an opportunity for many people to find healing,” Klindworth said.
“This helps me heal, and it helps me talk about this with others so that they can break the silence, too,” Lee added. “I hope by having conversations like this with folks, we can have truth-telling opportunities, where folks have the opportunity to break the silence together.”