Despite the Chanhassen Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve a development application for Cafe Zupas, at its June 26 meeting, the City Council instead voted to table the item.
The proposal for Cafe Zupas includes a drive-through that, if approved, would be located on 78th Street in the southwest corner of the Lunds & Byerlys parking lot.
“I kind of want to hit a pause button here and bring some concerns forward as well as a potential option for council to consider before we go back to the plan as presented tonight,” Mayor Elise Ryan said at the meeting.
Ryan explained that with the significant investments being made toward the city’s downtown, namely the Civic Campus project, it is important to consider the long-term vision for downtown Chan. For that reason, she proposed a moratorium on development in the city’s central business district for the council’s consideration.
City staff have been working on a uses study of downtown and have been asked to move forward with the development of downtown design guidelines. These guidelines will help direct the council with regard to “what type of uses we want in downtown and how that is going to affect the overall downtown,” Ryan said.
“When I think of kind of the next stage, or next state, of our downtown redevelopment, I believe that it’s really important that we get it right,” she said.
Councilwoman Haley Hubert asked whether a moratorium could possibly dissuade potential developers.
“Certainly a moratorium is a very strong tool that a community can use to say, ‘Hold on. We need some time to figure this out and then we’ll come back to you,’” Planning Director Eric Maass said. But, he added, “Would it dissuade someone from applying? I don’t believe so.”
Councilman Jerry McDonald was also initially wary of the proposed moratorium and expressed concern over the future of the Cafe Zupas application. “That’s where I get a little apprehensive because we did try to get something into Byerlys before,” he said. “Now, we finally get somebody interested, and they’re [Byerlys] interested in giving up space.”
Ryan said in the past, the council discussed the appeal of creating a downtown corridor and cohesive downtown design with future development facing 78th Street.
“I think that that was my desire in terms of maybe hitting the pause on this – not to dissuade Cafe Zupas or other developers,” Ryan said. “This is an opportunity where we are seeing a lot of interest in our downtown, and it would be nice to have that uniform approach as we move forward with some major development that’s going to be coming before the city.”
Councilman Mark von Oven added that he is hoping for a safe and walkable downtown area. “What I’m going to be looking for coming out of that study is the ability for us to create that downtown that I’m, at least, envisioning, and that lots of people that I talk to are envisioning,” he said.
The applicant was present at the meeting and had the opportunity to address the council, as well. “Not the first time I’ve been in these scenarios,” said Edgar Cepuritis, the vice president of development for Cafe Zupas. “We all want to create a livable, walkable downtown area, which is really the ideal kind of suburban downtown.”
But, he added, through the application process he’s found that Lunds & Byerlys doesn’t want development blocking its storefront, so he is skeptical about future development along that section of 78th Street. “Even with the study, I don’t know if a whole lot’s going to change from Byerlys west,” he said.
Ryan said that the timing of the study and potential moratorium isn’t ideal, and that Cafe Zupas’ application is caught in the middle. But, nonetheless, “It’s really important that we do this right and don’t just rush to make a decision,” she said. “Again, I come back to our responsibility to the community at large and not short-term, but long-term planning for the city.”
Ultimately, the council voted to table the agenda item regarding Cafe Zupas’ application and will reconvene at the July 17 meeting. At that time, the council will vote on how to proceed and whether a moratorium on downtown development is necessary.