The city of Chanhassen has received an application for the construction of 53 rowhomes within the Avienda development at the southwest corner of Powers and Lyman Boulevards.
The request will be considered by the Planning Commission at its July 18 meeting. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will include a public hearing for residents who wish to provide feedback.
Following the July 18 meeting, the City Council will further consider the application at its July 24 meeting at 7 p.m.
More information about the proposal can be found on the project’s page of the Chanhassen city website.