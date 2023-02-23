The city plans to remove trees infested with the destructive emerald ash borer on the site of Chanhassen Brewery if the owner of the land doesn’t cut them down.
The move is part of a city effort to prevent the spread of the insect, which has been identified in trees on other properties in the city.
In early November, the city forester inspected the property on which the brewery sits and found ten trees infested with EAB. The city sent a notice to the property owner, who is not associated with the brewery, to remove the affected trees no later than Jan. 15.
As of the Feb. 13 City Council meeting, the property owner had failed to remove the trees, so, in accordance with city code, the council initiated the process of removing them. The process involves the property owner signing a “right of entry” form that allows the city to move forward with the removal.
The property owner did respond to the city’s efforts to make contact before the meeting, however, and said he was aware of the issue and was making a plan to remove the trees.
City Manager Laurie Hokkenan said the city would prefer that property owners tend to EAB infestations on their own, but the city will step in if that doesn’t happen.
Hokkenan told the council that the individual has another property with a “significant emerald ash borer infestation.” Hokkenan later revealed that property to be the Halla Greens golf course.
The owner of both properties, Donald Halla, did not immediately return calls and emails seeking comment.
Toward the end of last year the insect had spread to several Chanhassen neighborhoods and “the pest will continue to have an impact on Chanhassen for several years to come, with the worst of it yet to be seen,” according to council documents.
The city expects similar situations to arise with private property owners as the year progresses. “This is the first of what may be multiple requests that will come before the city council,” she said.
Two years ago, the city released a statement alerting residents that emerald ash borer had been discovered within Chanhassen city limits. Since then, the city has been making efforts to reduce the spread and scope of the damage caused by the invasive insects.
Infestation can spread from ash tree to nearby ash tree with relative ease, compromising the health of the tree and its canopy, the city said. Infested trees also pose a threat to human safety as they have the potential to fall unexpectedly.
The insect’s destruction is more easily thwarted when infested trees appear on public property. The treatment or removal of infested trees on private property requires coordination and cooperation from property owners which can prove to be easier said than done.
According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, Minnesota has nearly one billion ash trees, more than any other state in the U.S.
The state’s first documented case of EAB was in St. Paul in 2009. Since then, it has spread across much of the metro and surrounding counties including Wright, Carver, Scott, and Sibley counties. McLeod and other counties to Carver County’s west have not yet reported any cases of EAB infestations, according to the department of agriculture.
Cities surrounding Chanhassen are experiencing similar issues and are making efforts to limit the insect’s path of destruction. In 2021, Minnetonka accepted a nearly $21,000 Healthy Tree Canopy Grant from Hennepin County. Additionally, Chaska increased its Public Works Department funding by $40,000 in 2023 to help with the treatment of trees in the city.