As someone who studied German language and culture from middle school to majoring in it in college, the holiday season has always been a particularly fun time of year for me. An immense amount of the popular traditions we take part in every Christmas come directly from Germans.
That being said, I’d be remiss to not mention that many German holiday traditions have Pagan roots — but we won’t go that far back in this short culture lesson.
So, how German is your Christmas?
WEIHNACHTSBAUM
The origin of the Christmas tree is credited to 16th century western Germany when Christians started to bring trees into their homes, as they had symbolic meaning, and decorate them. The tradition was brought to the United States by German immigrants, the Pennsylvania Dutch.
Today, you’ll still see traditional ornaments made of straw and fake candles on Christmas trees in German households and sold at German markets or stores such as Käthe Wohlfahrt, which has one store in Downtown Stillwater.
GLÜHWEIN
Experts date the origins of mulled wine — a warm, spiced wine beverage — to 1420 Germany. Often sold at Christmas markets, it’s also fairly easy to make at home with the right combination of spices (citrus, cinnamon, star anise, cloves, vanilla and sugar), red wine and sometimes rum or brandy.
While variations of Glühwein also can be found around various Central and Eastern European countries, Nordic countries also have their own version they affectionately call Glögg.
ADVENTSKALENDER
The German tradition started in the early nineteenth century when German Protestants began to mark the days of Advent by burning a candle or marking walls with a chalk line. This slowly evolved into the creation of the first known Advent calendar, a handmade wooden one from 1851.
STOLLEN
Perhaps the cousin to Panettone, Stollen is a fruit bread that opts for citrus zest, candied citrus peels, raisins and almonds over candied cherries and pineapple that you may see in a fruitcake. The less dense and not rum-soaked bread is topped with powdered sugar.
Stollen, also known as Christstollen, got its start in 14th century Germany. Dresden now dedicates a whole annual festival to the sweet treat with their own official Dresden Stollen. This is similar to true Kölsch beer being made in Cologne (Köln) or true Champagne being made in Champagne, France.
NUSSNACKER
The ultimate holiday collector’s item that originated in Germany in the late-17th century is the nutcracker. Originally, it was a symbol of good luck and protected families from evil spirits — if you’ve ever seen an original one, you’ll understand how they are able to scare dangerous beings away.
Many of us today, of course, associate the toy soldier with Tchaikovsky’s ballet “The Nutcracker,” or perhaps the Nutcracker number performed each year during the Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular.
LEBKUCHENHAUS
Another tradition that made its way to America with the Pennsylvania Dutch (Germans) is the gingerbread house. While gingerbread has a wide range of variations and origins, the German version was invented in the 13th century by medieval monks.
The gingerbread house, in particular, was popularized in Deutschland with Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm’s story of Hansel and Gretel from 1812. With the migration of Germans to America starting in the 1700s came a tasty holiday activity.
CHRISTKINDLMARKT
This tradition is not necessarily as specific to Germany as it is to historically German-speaking Central and Eastern Europe dating to medieval times. The largest market is in Vienna, Austria. Other notable locations for markets include Cologne, Dresden, Munich and Salzburg, Austria.
The closest you can get to this type of market in and around the Twin Cities is the European Christmas Market at Union Depot in St. Paul or Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt.
CHRISTMAS CAROLS
A couple of the quintessential German Christmas songs that became popular in America include “Stille Nacht” (Silent Night), a German song originating from Austria, and “O Tannenbaum” (O Christmas Tree), a German folk song passed down through the ages (even though Tannenbaum more accurately translates to fir tree).
In my experience, it was quite common to learn a verse or two of “O Tannenbaum” in K-5 and perform it in broken German for family at holiday concerts. If this is not a relatable experience, congratulations to you.
Another favorite of mine that I often sang in choir is “Es ist ein Ros entsprungen” (Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming). Funnily enough, Americans have even taken Beethoven’s “Für Elise” (For Elise) and turned it into a song commonly heard around the holidays — while in Germany it’s not.
The traditions listed above simply provide a small look into the influence of German culture on our everyday lives — don’t even get me started on the impact we see year round!