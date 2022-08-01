County Board Chair Gayle Degler has announced that he will seek a seventh and final term on the Carver County Board of Commissioners.
Degler has been a board member since 2002. His current districts are Wards three and four in Chaska and Precincts five and six in Chanhassen.
“I intend to commit the next two years to the folks in my district, and all of Carver County for that matter, and conclude my career in public service with the same dedication and vigor I have displayed over the past 22 years,” Degler said in a press release. “Whether it’s controlling taxes, eliminating unnecessary government, ensuring the public’s safety, or maintaining and improving our county road system, I’m more than enthused and eager to serve my district for a final two years.”
Degler is a member of the statewide Association of Minnesota Counties Board of Directors and has served on multiple board committees during his career, including one year on the District 112 School Board and 9 years on the Carver Carver County Planning Commission.