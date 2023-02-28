The Minnesota Valley Community Band is holding a concert Sunday, March 5, at the Chaska Sr. High School Auditorium.
The free concert will begin at 7 p.m.
Billed as “Marches in March,” the program will feature titles such as “National Emblem” by E.E. Bagley, “Valdres” by Johann Hansen and “St. Louis Blues March” by W.C. Handy (big band version). Other composers will include: J.P. Sousa, Charles Ives, William Walton, Eric Coates, and Gustav Holst.
The major work in the concert will be the processional march: “Crown Imperial” by William Walton, commissioned for the inauguration of King George of England in 1937.