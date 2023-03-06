Carver County Environmental Services and Carver County Water Management have partnered with the Recycling Association of Minnesota for a rain catcher/barrel and compost bin sale.
The items are made out of 100% recycled plastic and can be purchased at recycleminnesota.org/compost-bins-rain-barrels.
Carver County residents can use the code "CARVER20" for $20 off the $90 rain barrel or the $76 compost bin as supplies last. This offer is only valid for Carver County residents.
When the items arrive in May, residents must pick up their rain barrels and compost bins at the Environmental Center located at 116 Peavey Circle, Chaska, MN 55318 during open hours.