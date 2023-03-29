Construction on the downtown Highway 41 project began Monday, March 27, with the full closure of the Highway 61 and Walnut Street intersection.
This closure is expected to last three to four weeks depending on weather, as noted on the Bolton & Menk website.
Assistant City Administrator Elise Durbin shared the recent outreach efforts to businesses and residences at the Chaska City Council meeting on March 20.
A business open house was held on March 2, in which seven or eight businesses reportedly attended. Durbin estimated there were 50-75 people in attendance at the general public open house on March 9.
“It was a good steady stream, despite the weather and the snow that was happening that night, lots of great questions being asked,” she added.
Greg Weber with construction company Bolton & Menk and Durbin have been walking around to businesses and certain residential buildings downtown to share information and converse about the project.
Business surveys, mailed newsletters to property owners and tenants and weekly e-newsletters have also been utilized to share information, according to Durbin.
The Chaska Downtown Business Alliance also hosts 7:30-8 a.m. Friday meetings monthly for businesses to listen to updates and ask questions. The next meeting will be April 14, followed by meetings on May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 15, Oct. 13 and Nov. 10.
Durbin went on to address the public’s main concerns, starting with parking, which she noted as being a “big issue and a really sensitive issue.”
“We feel that following a recent conversation with some city members at a Downtown Business Alliance meeting, the city is now listening,” the Dressens said in an email. “However, it feels as if the attempts to support the downtown businesses are afterthoughts to contracts that are already signed. Many of the ideas being suggested and support being asked for should and could have been built into the contracts with the construction companies to ensure business impact was considered.”
“In addition to parking being unavailable on Hwy 41, the current contract the city agreed to has parking eliminated on both Walnut and Pine streets to provide more room for traffic re-routing. This will significantly impact customers’ ability to access our business and many others downtown,” said Brandy and Chad Dressen, owners of Carver Junk Company located on Chestnut Street, in an email.
Durbin stated the reason for starting with more restrictive parking measures is because “it’s easier to ease up those restrictions than to start with having that and then trying to put restrictions in if we find there are safety issues.”
The other issues Durbin identified are signage, access to businesses, timing of construction, truck traffic, delivery truck access and financial assistance. “We continue to do individual meetings with businesses and residents as they request,” Durbin said.