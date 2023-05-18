The May 15 Chaska City Council meeting kicked off with presentations by two organizations encouraging the city to partake in various forms of violence prevention.
Maria’s Voice, a domestic violence prevention education nonprofit, shared its plan with the council for training Chaska city employees in awareness, education and safe action.
Moms Demand Action, a grassroots organization against gun violence, followed up with a presentation encouraging the city to take part in upcoming gun violence prevention education efforts.
“It is interesting that both topics tonight for visitor presentations are directly correlated to one another,” Councilor Taylor Hubbard said.
Moms Demand Action, led by volunteer Jenna Cruz, asked that the city:
–Sign a proclamation that declares the first Friday in June as National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
–Light up Firemen’s Park in orange June 2-3 to honor the lives lost from gun violence.
Put crime prevention on the forefront when working to improve Chaska.
Orange is the color of choice for the movement “because it’s the color hunters wear to protect themselves. So it’s a symbol of ‘see us, protect us,’” Cruz noted
Wear Orange Weekend, which is June 2–4, was started in 2015 to honor Hadiya Pendleton after she was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago in 2013.
The council unanimously approved the proclamation.
“Everyone deserves affordable housing, to feel proud of the community they live in, to have the same access to parks and bike paths and, in turn, this connection to community has a profound impact on decreasing crime and gun violence,” one of the presentation slides said.
The Loop Clubhouse
Costs for the clubhouse and maintenance building for The Loop, an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible golf course, were approved.
The Loop is designed so that players of any age, ability and skill level can play golf. The course will be fully ADA accessible, with single rider golf carts available.
The clubhouse, maintenance building, contingency and permitting fees will cost $1,836,769.90. The original estimation for the project in April 2022 was $1,817,600, but bids were higher than expected, reads the request for action document.
“The new approach consists of having the City as the general contractor with a construction manager assisting,” the document reads.
The Loop is expected to be complete by the end of September.
Settlement
While not discussed in the City Council meeting, the settlement agreement and mutual release between Patrick K. Poppler and Stephanie Poppler and the city of Chaska was approved, according to documents in the meeting’s agenda packet.
The Popplers filed what is known as a “quiet title action” in July 2022 to resolve a boundary line and encroachment dispute of their property against a number of defendants, including the city.
“The City’s real estate interests include easements for rights-of-way on Third Street and drainage and utilities along boundaries of the Property and other real estate identified in the complaint,” stated the memorandum from the Melchert Hubert Sjodin law firm.
Chaska filed an answer to the lawsuit, seeking a dismissal with prejudice. The Popplers signed the settlement on April 19.