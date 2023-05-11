With the House and Senate both passing their respective transportation bills, Carver County, along with Anoka, Dakota, Scott and Washington counties, is hoping the Legislature will consider more equitable transportation funding options.
According to the April 18 board packet, “A working group of County Commissioners, County Administrators, and County Engineers have been meeting to coordinate a set of common principles that are important to the suburban counties.”
Among other things, an April 11 draft of the principles calls for more proportional funding distribution, a direct line of funding to the counties, rather than through the Met Council or Transportation Advisory Board, and a request for a “comprehensive post-pandemic performance study of existing and future transit needs.”
According to the group’s draft fact sheet, the growing “collar counties” account for nearly a fourth of the state’s population and generate a fourth of state taxes for transportation. Despite this, “the collar counties receive disproportionately low amounts of highway funding and bear larger relative local burdens for transit and transportation costs.”
Additionally, the fact sheet purports that from 2013-2018, the collar counties collectively received less than 1% of the $1.1 billion distributed across the state in Corridors of Commerce grants.
The Corridors of Commerce program was created in 2013 with the purpose of investing in state highway projects that promote economic growth.
The coalition of suburban counties was established a few years ago in response to concerns over the Met Council’s 2040 Transportation Plan, which was believed to hinder a substantial number of funding streams for suburban projects, according to Carver County Administrator David Hemze.
“It’s very alarming if you look at a number of the bills that are being proposed. Most of the money in many of those cases looks like it’s very core-centric,” he said. “Really tilted on the scale – maybe perhaps an unprecedented level.”
The House and Senate have both passed their respective transportation bills and appointed members of the conference committee will work to reconcile differences. Both bills agree that an increase in transportation funding is a must, but the mechanism for the increase in transportation revenue differs.
Under the house bill, a 75-cent retail delivery fee and 0.75% metro area sales tax increase would be implemented. Unlike its companion bill, the transportation legislation passed by the senate would implement a 0.5% sales tax and no additional delivery fee.
One concern for the group is ensuring that suburban roadways are able accommodate increasing capacities safely. Carver County Engineer Lyndon Robjent said some aspects of the proposed bills could prove detrimental to the growth of Carver County. “There’s a lot of money available, but there’s a lot of policy that would prevent us from using it on our highest priority projects – mainly Highway 5, and even 212 is at risk,” he said at the meeting.
On April 26, members of the suburban counties transportation group went to the Capitol to air their grievances and plead their case. They had multiple meetings while there, including one with House Transportation Committee Chair Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, and Senate Transportation Committee Chair Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis. They followed up in a May 3 letter addressed to the two chairs.
The letter, again, took issue with the Corridors of Commerce program, and expressed concern that current legislation under consideration would serve as another way the collar counties would receive the short end of the transportation funding stick. Reiterating the request for a transportation study, the letter concluded, “In an era in which traffic patterns and transit use seem forever altered to one degree or another, it benefits us to have a better understanding of the needs, usage, and appropriate funding sources and levels.”
On May 2, the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners wrote its own letter to the Transportation Conference Committee. The letter pushed back on some of the charges leveled by its surrounding counties. Specifically, the letter takes issue with the distribution of the Motor Vehicle Lease Sales Tax revenue. “From 2018-2022, more than $162 million in MVLST was collected in Hennepin and Ramsey county, with virtually none coming back,” according to the letter. “In the same five years, Collar Counties received $186 million in MVLST revenues.” The MVLST distribution scheme is something the collar counties are hoping to keep as-is.