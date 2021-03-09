Carver County COVID-19 statistics, provided by Eric Sieger, county communications manager on March 8:
365
Number of days since Carver County’s first positive COVID-19 test, on March 8, 2020. The positive case was announced publicly on March 12, 2020, and marked the State’s second confirmed case via positive lab test.
Number of new cases per day within the County over the last week, with new case numbers showing a 50% increase over the last two weeks.
68/24
Since late January, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, the County has at least 68 cases connected to school sports, including hockey, wrestling, basketball and alpine skiing, as well as gyms/fitness centers. Genome sequencing confirmed 24 of these cases were caused by the variant known as B.1.1.7, a more transmissible variant. B117 is estimated to be 40-50% more transmissible than other variants found in Minnesota. Thankfully, among the B.1.1.7 cases in young athletes, no severe cases have been reported.