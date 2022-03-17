Two years have come and gone since the COVID pandemic began leading to social distancing, masking and other public disruptions, leaving many health officials to reflect on how many lives have been altered.
To that end, officials with the Minnesota Department of Health and the Scott County and Carver County health agencies shared some of their insight into what has been learned and what the future might hold.
What’s been learned Dr. Richard Scott, Carver County’s public health director, said health professionals have learned and grown — especially through partnerships with local hospitals and clinics, cities, school districts and many other entities.
“We did so by launching community testing sites, vaccinating residents and making sure our residents had equitable access to the vaccine,” he said, “and by supporting our partners in navigating the various guidance from the state and federal level.”
Daniel Huff, assistant commissioner at the Minnesota Department of Health, said that although deaths due to COVID-19 have dropped significantly, the public is not out of the woods.
“We know that even though we got a lot better at treating the virus, it’s still as potentially dangerous and deadly and it still has a higher mortality rate than the flu,” he said. “We’ve learned that pre-existing conditions are more likely to be impacted by the virus or more severe diseases, including diabetes or autoimmune disorders.”
Huff, like Scott, said a lot has been learned — such as the deadlier affect the disease has on the elderly.
“We do have pediatric deaths, but fortunately, they are rare,” Huff said.
“We’ve also learned a lot about what has prevented transmission and what does not prevent transmission. We’ve learned that surfaces are a much less likely way to transmit the virus,” he added. “At first, we were very focused on bleaching everything or cleaning all the surfaces, leaving our groceries outside for a time period before we brought them in — but we’ve since learned that that is not necessary. It is really spread through the air, it is an airborne virus.”
The next few monthsAccording to Scott, the prevention of COVID’s spread during the spring and summer will all depend on what people are doing, such as taking booster shots. The ‘wild card,” he said, is the onset of a new variant.
“Whether we get a variant that’s of actual concern is a different question. If we were to get a variant of concern that will change the projection and that could be six months, it could be 12 months, it could be never,” Scott said. “However, I think most of us believe we will have subsequent waves in the pandemic. Our hope is that the waves get lower until it finally is more like the flu. But it’s really random.”
Huff also said he believes COVID-19 is here to stay, which is why it’s important that people get vaccinated to obtain herd immunity.
“You’re much less likely to end up in the hospital or to die if you’re vaccinated,” he said. “And when we look at the data, we see that people that are unvaccinated end up in the hospital and end up dying at much higher rates. So, the vaccine protects us against severe disease.”
Scott agreed with Huff that COVID-19 is most likely to stick around but hopes more people will get vaccinated and boosted so that society can return to some sense of normalcy.
“We continue to monitor the data from both the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC to let our residents and partners know about any changes necessary in the coming months.”
Using face masksAccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, layered prevention strategies — like staying up to date on vaccines and wearing masks — can help prevent severe illness and reduce the potential for strain on the healthcare system.
“The most effective way to control an airborne virus is effective masking — and we found that masking is highly effective at reducing the spread of the virus,” Huff said. “A double-layered mask is better than a single-layer in a respirator like the KN95, if worn correctly, is very effective,” Huff said. “There’s also a lot of variants with this. It is an mRNA virus. The flu is an mRNA virus and mRNA viruses mutate, quickly. It’s one of the reasons we have a new flu strain every year or a couple new flu strains every year, because the virus mutates.”
Scott said masking mandates come from the state and federal level and there are currently no masking rules specifically in Carver and Scott counties.
Huff said the CDC has a new tool, called COVID-19 Community Levels, to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Based on the new tool, levels can be low (green), medium (yellow), or high (red) and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
According to the COVID-19 Community Levels, the southern metro, including Scott and Carver counties, are green, or low risk. People in counties at low levels are recommended to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they are showing any symptoms. The only high-risk county in the state is Rice County, where residents are required to wear face masks indoors in public and where additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.
How Minnesota measures upHuff said that, overall, the state has done well compared with Midwest states — indeed, the entire country — in responding to the pandemic.
“We have saved lives in Minnesota compared to our neighboring states. We have the most robust testing program in the country. It’s been recognized for that and has been recognized for a strong vaccination program,” he said. “We have also been recognized over and over again by different national media outlets that have said that we, overall, have done a really good job balancing all the factors. The U.S. Census Bureau said that Minnesota is the best state for kids during the pandemic.”
Huff also said the Minnesota Department of Health works diligently with other sectors to educate and inform the public on the latest guidelines.
“We’re very fortunate in Minnesota to have some of the top epidemiologists, virologists and laboratorians in the country” Huff said. “They really have followed the research, read the articles, spoken to their colleagues (and) meet regularly with the CDC as well as different stakeholder groups with members of different sectors in the community.”
At the end of the day, Scott said, he is hopeful that there will be light at the end of the tunnel — if everyone does their part.
“To know this pandemic has lasted for two years brings about a lot of emotion,” Scott said. “The loss of life across the county, state and nation are significant. But to also see more than 70% of county residents who are adults all do the same thing — get vaccinated — to protect themselves and one another, gives me hope.”