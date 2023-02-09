The Biden Administration announced in January that it would end the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency on March 1 and April 11, respectively.
The Carver County COVID-19 Surveillance and Demographics Report, with data sourced from the Minnesota Department of Health, has listed 143 total deaths and over 1,100 hospitalizations due to the virus since June 2020.
About one-third of the deaths were among 81- to 90-year-olds, the highest percentage for any age group. No one under 30 in Carver County has been reported as dying due to COVID-19.
There were six deaths in January 2023, which is lower than that month in years past — nine deaths in 2022 and eight deaths in 2021 — but two more deaths than December 2022.
In both 2020 and 2021, December had the highest number of deaths, with 19 and 20, respectively. December 2022’s four deaths broke that pattern.
There were 22 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in January 2023, a drastically lower number than in 2022, which had 66 hospitalizations, but equal to the number in 2021.
As of Feb. 2, there were three hospitalizations and no deaths for the current month.
Those interested in getting their Moderna primary series of vaccines or bivalent boosters can attend the Carver County Government Center’s upcoming vaccine clinics, which will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 28. Johnson & Johnson will also be available for 18+ individuals while supplies last. Appointments can be made online, otherwise walk-ins are welcome.