Circuses, Alabama charm and dance breaks galore — Chaska Valley Family Theatre is bringing Big Fish the Musical to the Chaska Community Center stage.
The musical is based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the 2003 film directed by Tim Burton and was adapted for the stage in 2013. CVFT’s run of the show will go from March 10-19.
The show shifts between two timelines and centers on Edward Bloom, a traveling salesperson who has a knack for telling wild stories; his wife Sandra, who he’s deeply devoted to; and their son Will. The father-son relationship is strained due, in part, to Edward’s tall tales, but Will is determined to learn the truth behind them now that he has a child of his own on the way — and his father is nearing the end of his life.
“It is a beautiful story about growth as a child and growth as a human in general,” said Ronan Johnson, of Victoria, the actor who plays Young Will.
Ryan Lee, of St. Paul, who plays Edward, calls the show “a story about letting people be who they are.”
The show will feature a live pit orchestra on stage and will be taking a minimalist approach to the set, as opposed to “colorful props” and “heavy elephant butts” as seen in some productions.
“This is, on purpose, a more stripped down telling of the story in order to focus on what’s at its heart,” said Casey Radmann, of Chaska, the director of the show. “Not that the other stuff isn’t awesome. Tim Burton-ism, to me, is what propels this story and big productions of “Big Fish” work; but I think, this is my opinion, is that the show is told best in the simplest way.”
Meaning
The relationship between Will and Edward travels through time and various tribulations, making it a relatable story for many, including Radmann. He “gravitated toward this project in a big way” because the relationship between the main characters closely aligns to the relationship with his own father.
“I think ‘Big Fish’ is about what happens when the urgency of someone’s pending mortality becomes the catalyst to drive all of this forward really, really quickly and what happens when time’s running out and you have to move quickly to reconcile,” Radmann said. “Also maybe a cautionary tale to others to maybe do it in real time and to be aware that understanding and love conquers all.”
The actress who plays Jenny Hill, Heather Holt, added that the show also touches on the important transition of how a child views a parent as they age, and “the messiness along the way and how people both explain that but also interpret it.”
“There’s a lot of juxtaposing what one might tell you and what you experience, and that’s a lot of what’s happening between Will and Edward,” she said.
Samantha Raun, of Shoreview, who plays Sandra Bloom, considers “Big Fish” to be a love story, but outside of the traditional sense.
“It’s the love of a husband and a wife; it’s the love of a father and son, which is not perfect at times; and even further, it really takes the idea of what is love of life and what do you do to bring love to those around you, bring excitement and really come alive?” she said.
While working on the show, Raun has found herself pondering, “What does love cause you to do? What does love allow you to do that maybe you don’t want to do?”
“Love, ultimately, is the driving force and acceptance for loving someone for who they are and for what they’ve done, even if that doesn’t totally match up with your expectations,” she said.
Another loving relationship in the show is that between Will and his wife, Josephine, an expectant mother. She is played by Casey Barker, of Chaska, who is a music teacher at Bluff Creek Elementary School in Chanhassen.
“She doesn’t know if these tall tales are real or if they’re just something fun that Will’s dad used to tell him, but to her it doesn’t really matter so much as just helping them reconcile,” Barker said.
Feelings and Fun
While the show is full of deeper meaning and intense family relationships, Holt notes there’s a good balance of “the razzle dazzle with the real.”
“It’s really two separate stories that merge together,” said Paul Hoselton, of Bloomington, who plays Will Bloom. “One is a larger than life epic myth-style adventure story where he’s meeting giants and doing all these crazy adventures, and then the other side has much deeper family ties.”
The show features an array of musical styles, from jazz to folk music, in the form of ballads, large dance numbers and small group moments, adding breadth to the audience’s experience.
“There is a place for fun theater, and we will give that with the show, but it is such a beautiful thing when theater can give the audience a message that they can learn from and apply to their own life,” Raun said.
For Lee, who noted he participates in shows all over the Twin Cities and is mindful of where he performs, working with CVFT is a “very positive, supportive and entirely wonderful experience.”
According to Hannah Johnson, CVFT board president and mother to Ronan, she figures that about 60% of the cast is made up of returners and 40% are new. “I think it’s a show that a lot of people who are like ‘theater kids’ are really, really excited about doing, it’s really fun and compelling.”
Multiple cast members indicated just that — that this is a “dream show” to be in. Some have even gone as far to read the book to further understand and engage with the characters and story.
“There’s a line in the book that basically Edward’s asking Will, ‘What makes a great man?’” Hoselton said. “And Will’s answer is that he thinks that a great man is somebody whose son loves him.”