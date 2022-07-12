The DFL Senate District 48 announced that candidate Arlan Brinkmeier has been endorsed in House District 48A.
A news release from DFL SD48 stated that DFL House District 48A delegates held a convention Monday, July 11, at which Brinkmeier earned the endorsement “with an overwhelming majority.”
“We are excited to support an excellent candidate to represent our district. Arlan is an Air Force veteran with family roots that run deeply within the area’s farming community. Arlan is passionate about affordable healthcare, a revitalized economy and quality public education. We believe that Arlan will strive to represent all of the communities and residents of Minnesota House District 48A,” the release stated.
Brinkmeier will face Nathan Kells in a DFL primary, with the winner facing Rep. Jim Nash (R-Waconia).