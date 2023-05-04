Partners in Policymaking is accepting applications for its advocacy training course for Minnesotans with disabilities and parents of children with disabilities.
The training program is free, with applications due July 14.
The program begins Sept. 15 and takes place in eight sessions over nine months, with participants learning about the history of disability and self-advocacy movements, competitive employment, inclusive education, supportive living and how to influence legislative processes.
Monthly two-day sessions are held on Fridays and Saturdays from September to May. The March session is on a Sunday and Monday, when participants prepare for meeting with legislators at the Capitol.
Sessions are limited to 35 Minnesotans, selected by a panel of Partners in Policymaking graduates and representatives of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities.
“We help individuals be more effective in advocating for their needs. The result is self-confidence and understanding of disability law and policies,” said Dr. Colleen Wieck, executive director of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. “As they gain experience in speaking up for people with disabilities, many have become leaders in their own communities.”
This program, first founded in 1987, has expanded to other states and countries, training over 27,000 people worldwide. More than 1,100 Minnesotans have ben trained through the program.
Applications are found at bit.ly/partnersapplication. For further information on the program, visit bit.ly/class41website or contact Brenton Rice at brenton@togevents.com or 651-242-6589.