Despite apparent skepticism and some resistance, Carver County commissioners voted to support Scott County’s latest efforts to collect funding for a pedestrian bridge that would span the Minnesota River and connect the two counties.
The bridge is part of a larger trail project that has been in the works for over a decade in an effort to transform an abandoned rail corridor into an accessible, functional, regional trail. The last phase of the project that Scott County is hoping to undertake, which includes the pedestrian bridge, is the Merriam Junction section of the trail.
Scott County has already received grant funding from the Metropolitan Council Regional Solicitation and will now apply for a Rebuilding America Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant.
At the March 7 meeting, board members approved a resolution to support Scott County’s RAISE grant application on a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Tom Workman voted against the resolution, although he was not the only one with questions.
When the corridor became available in 2011, the counties cooperatively developed a master plan, and it has always been the assumption that Carver and Scott counties would split the cost of the pedestrian bridge evenly, according to Carver County Parks and Recreation Director Marty Walsh. Walsh said that a 50/50 cost split is typical of projects between bordering counties, though Carver County hasn’t determined where its portion of funding will be sourced from.
The pedestrian bridge, which would cross the river from the city of Carver, serves as an extension of the Minnesota River Bluffs Regional Trail that runs from Hopkins to Carver. Walsh said that in the future the trail will hopefully extend to Minneapolis, and with the help of the bridge, will connect to the Minnesota Valley State Trail and Louisville Swamp on the other side of the river.
The undertaking includes two miles of trail and four bridges, as well as riverbank stabilization to preserve trail integrity and improve river water quality by reducing the amount of sediment entering its waters. Scott County is hoping to begin this construction in 2024.
Depending on the amount of funding Scott County is successful in securing, the cost to Carver County could be anywhere from $156,000 to $2 million. In addition to its RAISE grant application, Scott County has also requested state bond funds and is willing to advance Carver County’s portion of the cost for the next few years.
Although Scott County was merely looking for a resolution of support for its RAISE grant application, the commissioners seemed to be unsure of the significance of the project or where Carver County’s portion of the cost would come from when the time to pay up comes.
One sticking point for Workman was a previous Transportation Advisory Board meeting in which Scott County officials favored a funding option that provided funding for this project, but which excluded a large funding opportunity for Highway 5 improvements.
“It was made clear to our friends in Scott County that a different option, which would have funded Highway 5 and also funded this for them, was very feasible and they chose not to, which is a strange way to be a partner on a project,” Workman said at last Tuesday’s meeting. “So, they chose other political alliances, to accomplish other bike-ped-heavy projects, in Minneapolis and St. Paul and didn’t help us out with Highway 5, so that’s politics. We don’t have the money — I’m going to vote no.”
Walsh explained that, in his view, the connection to the other side of the river presents the opportunity to turn the corridor into a significant destination trail. Workman didn’t seem convinced by this sentiment, questioning the regional significance of the project in comparison to the Highway 5 project.
Despite Carver County commissioners’ skepticism, the Scott County administration believes that its neighboring county “will reap significant economic benefits from the completion of this connection,” according to a letter to Carver County Administrator David Hemze. “The projected 129,000 annual users of the corridor will patronize restaurants, bars, shops and other community attractions in Carver and Chaska,” the letter continued.
Board Chair John Fahey ultimately put forth a motion to support the resolution, citing the city of Carver’s support for the pedestrian bridge.
The stretch of railway that traversed Chaska and Carver, and across the Minnesota River into Louisville Township, was originally constructed in 1870. In 1990, the Union Pacific Railroad Company took over and began transporting sugar to its sole customer, the United Sugars Corporation factory and distribution plant in Chaska.
The corridor was in use by Union Pacific until March, 2007, when a trestle collapsed, causing multiple train cars to fall into the water and making the spur inoperable. Instead of paying for the necessary repairs, the locomotive company opted to officially abandon the corridor in 2008.
The need for a trail river crossing had been identified by the counties prior to the purchase of the corridor in 2011.