More than 16 faculty of the District 112 music department will come together for the 2023 Lindquist Concert on May 2 at 7 p.m.
This scholarship benefit concert is thrown periodically to honor members of the department who have since passed — Jean Lindquist, who died in 1997, and Gina Ford, who died in 2018 — and further fund the Jean Lindquist Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship is awarded annually to outstanding vocal and instrumental students at Chaska and Chanhassen high schools.
Some of the faculty ensembles that are slated to perform are a boy band, faculty chorus, vocal/instrumental duet, boomwhacker ensemble, violin duo, brass ensemble, rock band and percussion ensemble.
This year’s event will be held at Chanhassen High School with tickets available at the door. All seating is general admission.