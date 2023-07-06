One Chanhassen resident has taken it upon himself to develop a map in order to help Lake Minnewashta boaters avoid boat damage and potential safety risks.
In an ongoing project, Scot Lacek, Vice President of the Lake Minnewashta Preservation Association, has been mapping the location of unmarked rocks on the lake. Rocks that he he says have cost local boaters thousands of dollars.
Lacek has lived in Chanhassen on Lake Minnewashta for 17 years and joined the preservation association around 12 years ago. When he first brought the issue of unmarked rocks to the board, it wasn’t immediately taken seriously, he said. He recalled members joking that the incidents must have been “driver error.”
Lacek was not deterred, though, and he set out to create an online survey to distribute via the association’s newsletter. The survey was used to gauge whether or not other boaters were experiencing similar issues.
As of now, he said, over 30 people have responded to the survey. Cumulatively, the damage incurred by those respondents alone is over $27,000, according to Lacek.
Another resident, Rick Zweig, who would frequently fish on Lake Minnewashta, so Lacek reached out to him to compare notes. They began gathering the GPS coordinates of the unmarked rocks.
Originally, Lacek had considered publishing the table of coordinates on its own, but he decided that wouldn’t be as useful as an actual map.
“Initially, I was going to try to buy some software myself and get some kind of template,” Lacek said. “But then I found out that there was a state organization IT GIS service that does this.”
After reaching out, someone from the department volunteered to help Lacek create the map. The map allows boaters to easily visualize where the rocks are in relation to their own location on the lake. Although the visual element was the primary concern, the coordinates are included for more precise location info.
Lacek also mentioned that he has a planned meeting with Sheriff Jason Kamerud and DNR staff to further discuss the issue of the unmarked rocks. “I’ve been working a lot with the sheriff over the last four or five years to get better markings in the lake,” he said.
He is hopeful that they’ll be able to work out a way to survey the lake more thoroughly.
For now, they will review the map and work on buoy placement. The buoys themselves are marked on Lacek’s map. “You can see where some of the buoys are way off target from where the rocks actually are,” he said. “So, we need a better plan to more accurately place the buoys.”
Even with buoys marking the rocks, it’s not a fool proof system, and Lacek tries to account for these discrepancies in his map. There is an area of the map marked as the “danger zone,” which sits between two buoys. Despite the markers, there are a lot of rocks in between, “So if people go between the buoys, they’re still going to damage their boat,” Lacek said.
Lacek hopes that making the danger zone clear on the map will help prevent future boat damage.
The boat damage was the catalyst for the project, but Lacek said there could be the potential for personal injury as well if a boat collided with a rock at a fast enough rate of speed.
“Heaven forbid, if you hit one of these rocks during low season at full speed, you’re probably going to throw some people out of the boat,” he said. “We’re lucky we haven’t had, as far as I know, any physical injuries.”
The map is an ongoing project. Just the other day someone ran into another unmarked boulder, Lacek said. “There’s probably still a little discovery going on with additional rocks that we will, of course, add to the map.”
Fluctuating water levels in Lake Minnewashta have revealed rocks that were otherwise too far below the surface to pose an issue.
“As our water level gets lower, now those rocks that weren’t a problem become a problem,” Lacek said.
An individual lake’s water levels fluctuate regularly, according to the Minnesota DNR, but ongoing drought conditions and unpredictable weather and rainfall patterns have resulted in some lakes being noticeably lower than usual.
Links to the survey and map can be found on the Lake Minnewashta Preservation Association website.