A back-to-school supply event for students and families adds to an impressive list of ways in which East Union Lutheran Church tries to serve the community, according to Pastor Bryant Bakkum.
The Community Give & Take Event is from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the church, about three miles southwest of the city of Carver along County Road 40.
“The congregation has shown a great proclivity to be active and donate, so we thought, let’s give this a shot here,” Bakkum said about the congregation’s inaugural event.
“We have been looking for more ways in which we can engage with the local community, so we thought, ‘Hey, no need to reinvent the wheel here,’” he said. “It sounded like a great idea.”
A member of the congregation’s outreach committee suggested the school supply idea after hearing about another congregation’s success with it.
The effort calls for people to donate gently used clothing and new school supplies, mostly for those in the pre-K to sixth grade levels, to the church. Monetary donations are also being accepted.
A room in the church’s parish center is “filling up” with items already donated, but “we are still looking for more assistance from others who feel so generous,” Bakkum said.
Items can be donated most mornings at the church office, or by calling the church office for an appointment. Items may also be dropped off Friday evening between 6:30-8:30 p.m. and after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The event on Saturday is open to the public where “people can take what they need, no questions asked,” Bakkum said. “Any items left over will be donated to a local non-profit.
“There is something nice about making sure that every kid in the community has clothes they need and school supplies to get the school year started off on the right foot,” he said.