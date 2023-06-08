Karen DeVet, director of finance and operations for the Eastern Carver County School District, shared updated revenue and expense assumptions for the general fund at the May 22 school board meeting.
One of the areas in which there was an increase was the property and liability insurance, for which there will be an assumed 34.5% increase for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
DeVet went on to say that according to the Minnesota Insurance Scholastic Trust, of which District 112 is a member, that “most districts saw anywhere from a 25% to 50% increase in property values.”
She said that this increase in the property insurance market is due to supply chain costs for replacement and catastrophic weather events that have happened over the past several years.
Molly Lopez, who leads the Finance Department, then took the podium to share special and expense revenue assumptions.
For example, in nutrition services, meal participation is expected to increase due to Universal Meals, a la carte items will be repriced to reflect food and supply costs and the catering revenue will be adjusted.
On June 30, 2024, the nutrition services fund balance is expected to be at $3.9 million; the community service fund balance is assumed to be at $2.27 million; debt service fund balance is assumed to be at $3.47 million; internal service funds at $6.59 million; and fiduciary funds at $5.3 million.
On June 12 there will be a general fund budget review, and on June 26 there will be a budget review of all funds.
East Union sale
The ECCS Board approved the sale of East Union Elementary School in Carver to Southwest Metro Cooperative District, ISD 288, for $1,517,000. The closing will take place on or around Sept. 1.
The property is approximately eight acres with a 22,608 square foot elementary school on it, according to school board packet materials. The assessed value of the property was $1.87 million, according to DeVet, but the facility required $5 million in maintenance.
DeVet shared that the ISD 288 governing board approved the purchase agreement with ISD 112 on May 16.
“Southwest Metro intends to use the building and property for K-8 level four special education programs for the 11 member districts across the Southwest Metro area, including the children from Eastern Carver County,” DeVet said. “We will be a big component of those services. Those programs lack adequate facilities in this area, which can create waiting lists for kids to get services.”
DeVet added that the intended use of the space “closely aligns with our own mission and vision for the school district.”
Director Ellie Krug asked DeVet where the money from the sale will go, to which DeVet responded that their recommendation is to put it in the assigned fund balance for future use.
DeVet shared that four or five entities showed interest in the property.
The motion to approve the sale carried 6-1, with Director and Treasurer Angela Erickson abstaining.
Looking ahead
Policy 410 Family and Medical Leave Act, Policy 414 Reporting Maltreatment of Minors, and Policy 522 Student Sex Nondiscrimination will be added to the consent agenda for the June 26 regular meeting.
Paid Family Medical Leave, which was passed in the 2023 Minnesota legislative session and ensures employees get up to 20 weeks of PFML each year, doesn’t go into effect until Jan. 1, 2026.
DeVet also shared how newly adopted legislation, the Referendum Renewal Resolution, allows school boards authority to renew existing referendums by resolution without taxpayers voting.
The recommended referendum renewal for 2024 is currently in the works. There was a community engagement session June 5 at Chanhassen High School. The resolution will be open for public comment and a vote at a special meeting on June 12 following the regularly scheduled work session at the District Education Center.
The resolution must be adopted by June 15.