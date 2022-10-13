The 12 candidates for the Eastern Carver County School Board had the chance to share their hopes, goals and intentions for the board in a forum hosted by The League of Women Voters of Eastern Carver County on Oct. 6.
The group of candidates includes Donta Hughes, Makiza Johnson, Tim Klein, Svetlana Kolesnikova, Ellie Krug, Charles E. Lawler, Greg Petrie, Rachel Berg Scherer, Mary Schoen, Joe Scott, Jennifer Stone and Dean Waymire.
The forum did not have a live audience due to unspecified safety concerns and was instead streamed on Vimeo, attracting almost 200 viewers.
“LWV ECC received information early on the day of the forum from the hosting site regarding candidate safety concerns,” LWV ECC said in a statement. “In response to those concerns, the forum was closed to in-person attendees to create a more secure environment for both candidates and LWV ECC volunteers.”
Every candidate had a minute-and-a-half for opening and closing statements, and one minute to respond to each question. The evening was moderated by Patty Robles, who is not a voter in District 112, and began with the question, “As a leader, what do you believe is the one thing you can do to ensure effective communication with your constituents, school staff and administration and fellow board members?”
Krug: “I would have a regular system of meeting with people every couple of weeks, on a set day, at a set location, people can come and talk with me. I am a big fan of speaking to educators. I’ve had the opportunity to be in the classroom with our educators, and with our students — who, by the way, create magic in our classrooms.”
Stone: “There are so many ways to get information today — websites, online, newsletters, emails — so as a leader, I always seek to listen to someone to figure out why they are not getting the information that they need and help them find the information that they need.”
Waymire: “At the end of the day I’m just a parent who values and loves their kids, and I believe I would work well with others.”
The second question posed was, “How can school board policies help prepare students for a more diverse world after graduation?” for which there were a variety of answers.
Kolesnikova interpreted diversity as creating a wider array of workforce-based programs, while Hughes focused on identity.
“As parents, we become too selfish in what we want our kids to do, we don’t think about the rest of the students that’s in the community,” Hughes said. “We need to think about each and every student and their backgrounds, where they come from and how they live.”
When asked the question, “How will you vote on policies set to protect LGBTQIA+ students?” all candidates said they would vote in favor of protecting these students.
In response to one of the last questions of the evening, “Do you believe the school board has a role to play in oversight on books and resources available to kids in school media centers? Explain,” there was an outpouring of support for librarians and educators to make decisions on content.
“I would say for anyone who is concerned about the books that perhaps are in your school’s media center, the first stop should be your school’s media center,” Berg Scherer said. “Go see what the books are, learn more about why the media specialist has chosen the particular books, ask questions.”
Johnson made the point that “if we start regulating books, then we are regulating education and that’s not good for our students.” Petrie suggested that parents should have the decision to choose what’s available in libraries, but ultimately deferred to fellow Four4112 member, Joe Scott. Four4112 is a group of candidates who are running together on the same platform: Scott, Waymire, Kolesnikova and Petrie.
“Part of education is exposing students and learners to all sorts of things and I think we have to be careful to not be so controlling of what they’re exposed to that they miss out on broadening their understanding of the world,” Lawler said.
FINAL THOUGHTS
For the last question before closing statements, the candidates were asked to use one or two words to answer what one area they’d like to invest more resources into:
Krug: “Teacher recruitment.”
Stone: “Vocational education.”
Kolesnikova: “Teacher and aides recruitment.”
Waymire: “Academic improvement and performance.”
Johnson: “Self-esteem of students.”
Schoen: “Mental health support for students.”
Berg Scherer: “Consistent achievement.”
Klein: “Achievement Gap.”
Hughes: “Equity.”
Scott: “The classroom.”
Petrie: “Security.”
Lawler: “Leader accountability.”