The Eastern Carver County School Board certified its levy Dec. 5 after holding it annual Truth in Taxation hearing.
In presenting the final budget, Karen DeVet, director of finance and operations, started off by highlighting general information on how levies work, the timeline for passing them and how to decipher property tax statements, which were mailed to every property owner in the district between Nov. 11 and Nov. 24.
Later in the presentation, DeVet shared a chart comparing the actual levy payable in 2022 to the proposed levy payable in 2023, which noted a 7% increase in the general fund.
“These adjustments are due primarily to where we ended up with final expenses and enrollment, as the levy in this area is based on our best estimates as we go into the process each year,” DeVet said in reference to the general fund increase.
The chart then went on to note a 10.1% increase in the community service fund and a 7.2% increase in the debt service fund.
“I think it’s important to note and remind us that our long-term facility maintenance plan is a long-term strategic plan to invest in maintaining and renewing our facilities that the community has already invested in,” DeVet said.
The total increase across those funds from the actual levy payable in 2022 to the proposed levy payable in 2023 was listed as 7.1% ($3,980,565), for a grand total $60,081,666.
“This levy includes funding to invest for the future by strategically renewing much of our 2.2 million square-feet of buildings, our 58 acres of surface parking lots and 400 acres of grounds and athletic fields,” DeVet said.
During the time set aside for public comments, Victoria resident Beverly Tokarz expressed frustration with not having a chance to give input on the tax increase until the Truth in Taxation hearing, which is a state requirement.
Board Member Tim Klein said this is “an imperfect process” but noted the various means of communication that were used ahead of the hearing. “The reality is that this is the process there is, and you are the first person in 12 years that has spoken at this. We do this every year,” Klein told Tokarz.
The board then approved the tax levy certification for taxes payable 2023 at the maximum amount of $60,081,666.
For more information on these changes, the Dec. 5 meeting packet and board meeting video are available online.