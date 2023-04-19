Eastern Carver County School District students begin their lifelong relationship with economics and finances in their seventh grade civics class.
This spring, the 667 students from Pioneer Ridge Middle School and Chaska Middle Schools East and West were able to take their classroom knowledge and apply it to real world scenarios through a two-day learning experience at the Junior Achievement Finance Park in St. Paul.
“The idea is for students to understand all of the decisions that go into financial literacy,” said Amy Scharenbrock, a personalized learning coach at Chaska Middle School East. “A lot of times we have to be really mindful to plan our finances, so it’s my hope for them that this experience allows them to think a little bit differently about spending money.”
Thanks to a generous donation from John Hemak, a Chaska resident and grandfather to two students who graduated from Chaska High School, students were able to finally take part in the JA Finance Park after the experience had to be postponed in May 2020.
Hemak’s interest in donating to the JA Finance Park experience comes from a “long-term interest in education and learning,” as well as his brother James’ long-term involvement with the organization.
The Junior Achievement James R. and Patricia Hemak Experiential Learning Center in St. Paul was named after Hemak’s brother and sister-in-law after they gave a $4 million donation to the location to help it open in 2018.
After learning that the district was unable to pursue certain Junior Achievement programs due to funding issues, he wanted to get involved. “It was something I was able to do and honored to do,” Hemak said.
There are around 20 kiosks at the Finance Park sponsored by different businesses, such as Delta, U.S. Bank and Great Clips, and the students spend around six minutes at each one and make financial decisions based on their lifestyle.
Forty-two parents and 52 community members volunteered over the total six days of the program.
“Over and over again I heard parents say, ‘Man, I wish I had this experience at a younger age,’” said Natalie Weatherman, personalized learning coach at Chaska Middle School West.
Students were in groups of four to eight and rotated throughout the day to different storefronts with various themes, such as learning about applying for a loan for a car, home mortgages and budgeting for personal care items.
“It was super cool to see how the students were reacting to those volunteers and asking questions, and I think that’s why teachers felt it was so valuable, too, is that in the off chance that their family doesn’t talk about this with them at home, or someone in their family hasn’t attended post secondary, it really exposed all kids to what options there are for them as they think about life beyond high school,” said Carly Bailey, a personalized learning coach at Pioneer Ridge Middle School.
In the simulation, students were assigned a life situation — some were married, some not; some had kids, some didn’t — and had to work out their budget on an iPad through the various stations.
“Seventh grade civics is economics and government. There’s that fine line of talking about some of these things too early where they don’t have exposure to some of it, but you don’t want to be too late,” Scharenbrock said.
She used the example of “some of our students that have a credit card are just swiping it without really understanding what the swipe means.”
Weatherman explained that while the students are not going to be experts, there is a basic understanding there of building a budget and paying bills on time.
“For a lot of the children, it was shocking how expensive it is to have children and what those costs are incurred, and I think for them to understand at a personal level some of the personal and financial decisions their parents are making as they’re raising them also came to light,” Weatherman added.
Hemak recalled one instance of a student learning about vacation costs and saying, “I don’t think my kids need to take a vacation.”
“It’s not only about finances, but it’s also about making life choices,” Hemak added.
Hemak anticipates being involved again in future years, adding that “hopefully the parents who are involved will ask the school board and ask the district to keep this process going for the kids.”