Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams shared updates and announcements at the Aug. 14 Eastern Carver County Schools Board Meeting, with the 2023-24 academic year officially beginning Sept. 5.
Sayles-Adams shared that planning meetings have been in motion over the past few weeks for the upcoming school year. “It is hard to believe we are just a few short weeks away from welcoming back our students — but we are ready,” Sayles-Adams said.
She went on to mention that district and building leadership have been researching other venue options for the graduations of Chaska and Chanhassen seniors after concerns were raised last school year about the usual venue, Grace Church in Eden Prairie.
Some students objected to the use of a religious site for a public high school graduation.
“Our building leadership will be reviewing those options soon and providing a recommendation to our district leadership,” Sayles-Adams added.
A decision will be made regarding the venue location at the Sept. 25 school board meeting.
Sayles-Adams said classroom assignments recently went out, and addressed class size and staffing concerns.
“While the current class size numbers in some buildings are higher than our target, district and building leadership remains committed to ensuring that students and their teachers get the support they need to ensure a successful school year,” she said.
Eastern Carver County Schools shared on Facebook on Aug. 21 that just over 60 new educators would be joining the district this year.