The Osseo School Board named Eastern Carver County Schools Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams as one of two finalists for that district’s open superintendent position.
Kim Hiel, the superintendent of Fridley Public Schools and a former assistant superintendent at Osseo, was the other finalist, the Osseo district announced Feb. 27.
The candidates went through a first round of interviews on Feb. 27. Sayles-Adams was invited for an all-day interview on Feb. 28, and Hiel on March 1.
Osseo Schools stated that a decision on a preferred candidate is expected shortly after the last interview. The search process was coordinated with School Exec Connect, a national firm specializing in hiring leadership positions in schools.
Sayles-Adams did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
Earlier, the Osseo district named its top five candidates: Amy Starzecki, superintendent of the Superior School District in Superior, Wisconsin; Brenda Cassellius, CEO of LeaderProof, former superintendent of Boston Public Schools and former commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Education; and Teri Staloch, senior educational consultant of Sitelog IQ and School IQ and former superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools.
Current Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Cory McIntyre accepted a job as superintendent of Anoka-Hennepin Schools and was expected to begin work there in July.