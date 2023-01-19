The two new and two reelected Eastern Carver County School Board members were sworn in at the Jan. 9 organizational meeting.
Jenny Stone is returning to the board in her new position as board chair. She swore in fellow returning director Tim Klein and new directors Ellie Krug and Joe Scott.
"I am honored to have been elected to the position of Chair by my fellow School Board Directors," Stone said in a statement. "Our work this year as a Board will be guided by our new strategic plan as we focus on providing educational excellence for all."
Sean Olsen, the former treasurer, was named vice-chair, with Angela Erickson taking over the treasurer position.
Members of the board also received their state and local committee, district committee and ECCS building assignments, which can be found online in the board packet.
The first official school board meeting of the year will be held Jan. 23.