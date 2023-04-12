State Highway 5 was the topic of conversation April 5 when Victoria Mayor Deb McMillan and U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, D-Minn., met at Victoria City Hall — less than a city block from the aging roadway.
Carver County Engineer Lyndon Colebrook-Robjent and Victoria Engineer Cara Geheren were also part of the discussion.
“I’ve been driving Highway 5 my whole life,” Emmer said. “I drove past the family farm right up the road,” he added, explaining that his grandfather used to own 350 acres across from Lake Ann Park.
Emmer recalled his time traversing Highway 5 as well as State Highway 7, which he said was being rebuilt during his high school years.
“Well, if you look out at Highway 5 now, you’ll notice that nothing has changed in 50 years,” McMillan joked. “And that’s what we’re doing here.”
With a plan in hand — namely the Arboretum Area Transportation Plan — the next step is to acquire adequate funding for the highway improvements. “Our job is to make sure if there’s money available for projects, it’s coming to my district. This is where it belongs,” Emmer said.
Especially if you consider safety, the lawmaker said. “You can identify some of the most dangerous intersections in the state right in Carver County,” he said.
McMillan expressed frustration with the criteria by which funds and grants are available. She said the city suffers from “donut hole funding.” Geheren added, with a laugh: “We’re in the donut hole.”
“That means that we aren’t rural, and we’re not really metro, and we don’t have transit, and we never score high on equity things,” McMillan said. There is funding all around, but towns like Victoria are not adequately represented in grant criteria.
Colebrook-Robjent said that the Department of Transportation grants are fine, but he said he is skeptical of the success the county’s RAISE grant application will have. Echoing McMillan’s point, he said the county’s plan doesn’t include multimodal transit elements or the equity aspects that are required for a competitive application.
But, he added, a new program, called PROTECT, could be promising in efforts to secure funding for Highway 5. The Highway 5 project would qualify for the program due to an expensive bridge element that’s necessary to protect wetland areas along the highway.
Highway 5 and U.S. Highway 212 have been major priorities for the county, and funding has been pursued for both projects.
During the meeting, Colebrook-Robjent revealed some exciting news.
He told McMillan and Emmer that the day prior to the meeting he received a call from MnDOT and was notified that the agency is planning on granting the county another $9 million for Highway 212. Colebrook-Robjent speculated that the county’s grant may have been the impetus for the decision. With the federal grant and additional funding from MnDOT, Colebrook-Robjent said Phase 2 of the Highway 212 project is fully funded.
Since Highway 212 is now fully funded, funding efforts for the highway can be pushed toward Highway 5 instead.
“As you know, all these projects are connected. So that’s over $70 million we’ve got with your help on 212,” Colebrook-Robjent told Emmer.
Moving forward, it seems clear that Highway 5 funding will be the county’s top funding priority.
“The point that I wanted to make, congressman, is that we went through the Arboretum Area Transportation Plan with our partners — Chaska, Chanhassen, Victoria, Carver County — and we are all in agreement that this is where the priority needs to be,” McMillan concluded.