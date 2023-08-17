U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., has opened a new constituent services office in Chaska at 1107 Hazeltine Boulevard, Suite 476.
"The opening of this new office in Chaska reflects our deep commitment to serving the people of Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District,” Emmer said in a press release.
The office will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Emmer, along with other local elected officials such as state Sen. Julia Coleman, state Rep. Jim Nash, state Rep. Bobbie Harder, Carver Mayor Courtney Johnson, Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl and Carver County Commissioner Matt Udermann attended a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 16.
The new office in Chaska is Emmer’s second constituent services office in the 6th Congressional District, the other being in Otsego, which will remain open and active.