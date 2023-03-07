Registration for the Carver County Historical Society’s summer camps is now open. The historical society is offering two different camps this June.
“I’m so very excited to meet more of the kids in the county and to bring them a fun, hands-on way of learning about the history of the county we live in,” wrote Jayna Hulleman in an email. Hulleman is the education and exhibits coordinator at the historical society.
The Down on the Farm Camp on June 21 is for children in kindergarten through second grade. Participants will get the opportunity to learn what life was like on a farm in the late 1800s. From chores like butter-making and laundry, to games and crafts, attendees will experience firsthand how the pioneers lived.
At the Town on the Map Camp on June 28, third- through sixth-graders will learn how pioneers in the 1800s worked to have their newly-formed communities recognized. Participants will learn about how the pioneers planned for success, but often faced hardships and obstacles out of their control. Campers will learn of the success and failures of these early settlers and how some communities made it on the map while others faded into obscurity.
There are 10 spots available for each session.