It’s starting to feel like fall as the weather has seemingly changed overnight.
According to the Twin Cities National Weather Service, cooler temperatures are here to stay after a Labor Day historic heat wave.
“We will be seeing cooler temperatures at least for the next couple of weeks based on the climate predictions and our outlooks,” said Joe Calderone, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. “We can expect to continue with these cool temperatures and over the weekend, we’ll get close to 80 degrees at least on Saturday. But otherwise we’re in a season that we’re going to start having shorter days and overall getting cooler as we get into fall, but that is the expectation going into this time of year.”
Calderone said the drastic change in weather was actually due to the abnormal record heat wave earlier this month.
“That’s where the change occurred,” he said. “We didn’t have a strong cold front come through. We didn’t really see any precipitation out of it. It was a change in the upper level pattern as opposed to having the large dome of hot high pressure from the southwestern United States up to our area. Now it’s more northerly flow that brings in cooler western United States and Canadian air entering into our region.”
It’s not quite time to bust out the winter coats, but Calderone said winter is coming sooner than you think.
“The winter outlook will come out from the cloud predictions in about a month or so. But overall, we’re not expecting any significant precipitation any time soon,” he said. “Next chance of rain will come for our area come Saturday night. But in terms of any kind of prolonged widespread rain, that’s still not expected. We’re not expecting any kind of change or drought conditions.”
Calderone also said the air quality due to wildfire smoke from Canada has been lifted. Northwest winds gradually cleared the smoke from the north to south overnight. Air quality is forecasted to improve.