All aboard! You are invited to River City, Iowa, to celebrate the 15th year of the annual musical productions at Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Chanhassen.
Opening night for the church’s production of Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man” is Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m., with additional performances on Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. All performances feature a live pit orchestra with volunteers from the church congregation. This home-grown production uses unique, creative sets and colorful, period-appropriate costuming — all constructed by congregation members and friends.
This is a wholly original musical. It isn’t adapted from a novel, play or collection of stories. And it is unique among the all-time great major musicals because it was entirely written by one person. The remarkable Meredith Willson (1902-1984) wrote the story, music and lyrics. The mythical “River City” is a thinly disguised version of Mason City, Iowa, where Willson grew up in the early 20th century. He described the show as his valentine to the Iowa town he grew up in.
The play opens when con man Harold Hill arrives in town fully intending to hood-wink its citizens. Despite his best laid plans, he falls in love with Marian Paroo, the town’s librarian and, in his own words, “For the first time in my life, I got my foot caught in the door.” Inadvertently he brings joy to the small town as well as to himself.
Michael Matson, a member of the church’s music staff, has led the cast through all of Willson’s great harmonies, including “Iowa Stubborn,” “Wells Fargo Wagon,” and, of course, “76 Trombones.” The 72-member cast of children, teens and adults is led by Joe Nickell as Harold Hill and Lynn Winkleman as Marian Paroo, with great support from the quartet of Lance Wegner, John Hill, Kyle Even-Wegner and Isaac Thompson. Tom Muhs is in the part of Marcellus Washburn while Mayor Shinn and his wife, Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, are played by Pat Berry and Hillary Salzwedel, respectively. Leann Thompson leads the production team and Carlye Peterson is the production’s director.
All proceeds of the annual production go to support our church’s summer mission trips, which focus on serving our neighbors in need in our own community and across the globe.
We invite you to join us at Family of Christ to enjoy the toe-tapping music of Meredith Willson and his story about the belief in the inherent goodness of people and the possibilities of miracles.
Family of Christ is located at 2020 Coulter Avenue in Chanhassen. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased through the church website at www.familyofchristonline.org/allchurchmusical.
Hope to see you there — and don’t forget your Shipoopi!