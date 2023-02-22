The fate of the Renaissance Festival won’t be determined until at least March 21, after the Scott County Commission tabled a decision regarding whether or not the conditional use permit should be revoked on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Concerns, particularly in regards to traffic, led to staff members, surrounding businesses and several residents to sound the alarm, ultimately leading to a discussion about revoking the festival’s conditional use permit, starting this fall.
If no decision is taken to revoke or amend the permit, then the permit will stay in place and the festival could continue. Without the permit, the festival would be forced to close or move from Louisville Township to a new location.
Philip Kaplan, an attorney for Mid-America Festivals Corporation, which runs the event, argued the Renaissance Festival permit has been in compliance and that the county shouldn’t be allowed to revoke it. However, an application was submitted to reopen and amend the conditional use permit, leading to the Feb. 21 public hearing.
As part of the process, the Louisville Township Board has a chance to weigh in on the issue. The board reviewed the proposed amendments during its Feb. 9 meeting but tabled any recommendations due to a lack of information.
Louisville Township Planner Cindy Nash outlined in a letter how the township board is seeking information from the applicant for the traffic management and parking management plan, among other items.
While the county commissioners previously said a decision would be made by March 7, Commissioner Jon Ulrich suggested they table a decision until March 21 since some commissioners would be attending the meeting remotely.
“I don’t think we’re anywhere close to approving it,” Ulrich said.
Commissioner Jody Brennan said she can’t make a decision without a firm transit plan. Specifically, she wants tickets to be sold for specific park and rides so people know where they are parking if they are taking public transit.
“I want to see a firm busing plan,” she said.
Commissioner Barb Weckman Brekke also agreed with Brennan and said both sides need to come up with a limit for the number of onsite parking spaces and for questions to be resolved so Louisville Township can come up with a recommendation.
“We need a plan that’s going to get us to a confident place whether it be the tickets, whether it be that dedicated lane... there’s all kinds of options but now it’s just ideas. I don’t call it a plan right now, I call it ideas,” Weckman Brekke said.