Local artist Sophia Martin explores the facets and intricacies of life through her art. Now, she wants to connect with the community and share her practice in order to inspire creative expression in others.
Martin’s work will be on display and available for purchase at the Chanhassen Recreation Center through March. For those looking to explore their own artistic potential, Martin will be teaching a series of classes throughout the remainder of the year.
“I did the Artisan Fair the past two years and the Holiday Boutique (both at the Rec Center), as well, and they’ve been successful shows,” said Martin, adding that she is excited to take it a step further by teaching at the Rec Center.
The Rec Center has displayed other local artists’ work, but Martin’s work is the first since 2020.
The Chanhassen woman works in a variety of mediums, including charcoal, acrylic paint and oil pastels, in order to produce her animal portraits and floral pieces.
Having been interested in art her entire life, Martin felt she was able to more seriously pursue her passion after her daughter Avery was born.
Motherhood provided Martin with a new perspective on life. Additionally, since Avery was an easygoing infant, it gave Martin the opportunity to slow down and not only spend valuable time with her daughter, but focus on her art, as well, she said.
“Motherhood certainly changed my view on compassion overall,” she said.
Martin has a background in graphic design, but her true passion lies more within the realm of the fine arts.
In the past few years, she has begun accepting commissions on a regular basis. Previous commissions have included pet portraits, seascapes, card designs, and even album cover art.
Martin’s work consists of two distinct, yet complimentary, styles. While her floral pieces are vibrant and abstract, she said her realistic, black and white, charcoal animal portraits bring out a more strategic and disciplined side of her.
She said that, like most people, she has a lot of different facets to her personality and that her various art styles are synonymous with the different facets of who she is.
Martin is able to express herself through art and, in the end, she said, it’s more about the experience of doing art than the finished product. “I want to make things look how I feel,” she said.Her repertoire of artistic mediums, techniques and subject matter represent her “personality palette,” in a sense, she said.
Furthermore, she said it’s always been a secret dream of hers to be an art teacher and now is the right time in her career to pursue this dream. “It feels like the right next step for me,” she said. The classes that Martin will be teaching beginning in March are all based on original compositions that she hopes will appeal to a variety of people of all artistic skill levels.
“Sharing is a style of compassion. I’m excited to teach my original compositions,” she said about the upcoming classes.
Martin said her art has been therapeutic for her during bouts of depression and anxiety.
Humans are complicated and complex, and art is a healthy channel for the thoughts and feelings that come with the human experience.
In essence, art is a universal language, Martin said.
“Art has been such a positive light in my life that I want to share that with other people,” she said. “I believe that I was born to be an artist and share my art with the world.”