Though Chanhassen's annual February Festival was cancelled this year due to poor ice conditions, the medallion hunters persevered.
The Pelto family of Chanhassen found the medallion Friday, Feb. 3, in North Lotus Lake Park.
The family read the clues throughout the week, and Thursday's stood out to them. Living near North Lotus Lake Park, the line of the clue that read, "Now I wait in the north while your search is underway," gave some indication to the Peltos that the medallion may be nearby.
Others seemed to have the same idea, Matt Pelto said. When they went to the park that morning there were quite a few people already there, he said.
They revisited the park a couple times that day, looking more closely at night when there was less commotion.
This year's medallion was hidden in an admittedly difficult spot, according to the city's Parks and Recreation Department.