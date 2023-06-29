Carver County and its individual communities take pride in the trail system that reaches nearly every corner of the county and beyond. Trail projects this summer will offer greater connectivity throughout the southwest metro and provide pedestrians with new opportunities for travel, exercise and exploration.
Information about the following projects was derived from several public city and county documents.
Chanhassen
Chanhassen and Carver County are partnering to make improvements to Highway 101, Great Plains and Market Boulevards, and Highway 17, Powers Boulevard, this summer. Both roads will receive pavement resurfacing treatment, but the projects also put an emphasis on trail rehabilitation along the stretches of highway.
The trails along Highway 101 were first constructed in 2006. Specific improvements to the trail include the installation of accessible ADA compliant curb ramps and pedestrian signals, upgraded pedestrian ramps and crossings, and the connection of the trail to the Twilight Trail path.
Having been constructed in 1996, the trails along Powers Boulevard are in considerably worse condition and will receive similar attention to the 101 trails. Resurfacing and trail rehab work for both is set to begin in July.
Additionally, as the Galpin Boulevard Improvement Project gets underway, its adjacent trails will be revamped as well.
Chanhassen has three other minor trail projects it will be undertaking this year. First, a trail connection will be added to connect the Topaz Drive and Lucy Ridge Circle cul-de-sacs. Site two will be the addition of an accessible pedestrian connection between the parking lot and playground at South Lotus Lake Park. Finally, the third site includes rehab of the trail that connects Coulter Boulevard and Galpin Boulevard.
Victoria
In Victoria, construction has begun on the Bavaria Road East Trail. The new stretch of trail will go from Ali Lane to County Road 18 and extend and connect one of the city’s major trail routes.
Additionally, its Kochia Lane Connection Project, which will connect a gap in the roadway, will also include a trail, creating another loop in the trails system.
Looking ahead: Chaska
Chaska’s Downtown Highway 41 Project also hopes to bring improved pedestrian connections. In particular, a tunnel under Highway 41 and an enhanced pedestrian crossing at Walnut Court will allow pedestrians and cyclists to more safely travel the city.
Future Engler Boulevard construction concepts also incorporate additional trail connections along Highway 10.
Lastly, one major goal of the county’s ongoing Arboretum Area Transportation Plan is to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety and trail connectivity. Partners involved in the plan include the county, MnDOT, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum and the cities of Chaska, Chanhassen and Victoria. Some of the projects mentioned above fall under the umbrella of this plan, or are being undertaken with the larger project in mind.