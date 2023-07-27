The pop-up splash pad was a perfect way to help Allysa Martinez’s two young children, and many others, cool off amidst the hot, humid weather on July 26.
“A neighbor told me that a fire truck was going to be spraying water for the kids to play in,” Martinez said. “I never imagined it would be this much fun for them and all the others here. I’m so glad they did this.”
The Victoria Fire Department provided the long-distance water spray for about an hour outside the Victoria Recreation Center, with scores of kids running in a large play area to follow and get under the spray.
“It’s a great community outreach event for us, plus, especially on a day like today, it’s a great way to cool off,” said Victoria Fire Chief Andrew Heger, adding that events like these help with recruitment efforts for the department. “It’s a great way to build relationships with the public.”
The event also offered frozen treats, a bounce house and other activities provided by a number of sponsors.
“It is so much fun to see all the kids having fun like this,” said Adam Swartz, who brought two of his children to the festivities. “I wish I had brought my suit along.”