In the city of Chanhassen, one of the signature landmarks is worth going crazy for.
Opening on September 11, 1987, Paisley Park joined pop star Prince as a staple of Minnesota music. At the southeast cornerr of Highway 5 and Audubon Road in Chanhassen stands the late pop star’s headquarters, the primary location for recordings, filming videos and rehearsing tours.
The 55,000-square-feet complex contains two recording studios, a rehearsal room, a video editing suite and a 12,500-square-foot sound stage.
After Prince’s death in 2016, Paisley Park turned into a museum, honoring the life and music of the late music star.
If visitors look across Highway 5 from Paisley Park to the neighboring Lake Ann Park, they will not be able to see Prince graffiti honoring the late pop star. That’s because it is under West 78th Street and Highway 5.
On the walls of a tunnel that encapsulates Riley Creek, purple spray painted messages to Prince stick like the memories that he gave to his fans. As visitors walk through the tunnels, Prince’s logo will guide them down the center of the trail, bordered by memories and tributes to Minnesota’s-own pop sensation.
Signs along Highway 41 in Chanhassen point the way to Lake Minnewashta Regional Park.
Home to a fishing pier, beach, picnic tables, playgrounds and a sand volleyball court, Carver County’s second largest lake provides something for everyone. The park also allows for canoe storage racks to be rented across the park, for those who want to explore the lake. The 340-acre park also has five miles worth of trails around the edge of the lake.
With more than 1,200 acres of gardens and tree collections, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen provides visitors with a sample of Minnesota’s vast horticulture variety.
Born out of the University of Minnesota Horticulture Research Center in 1958, the facility has 12.5 miles of garden paths and hiking trails and is the state’s largest horticulture site.
From gardens of fauna and flora, to seasonal activities for all ages, the Arboretum is a popular site for those visiting Chanhassen.
Inside the Snyder Building at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, visitors will find the Andersen Horticultural Library, the largest horticultural research library in the Upper Midwest.
With furnishings built by renowned American woodworker George Nakashima, the idea of a library came from the late Minnesota Gov. Elmer L. Andersen and his wife, Eleanor, who had an interest in horticulture and collecting books. The library was completed in fall 1973, and dedicated in summer 1974.
Fifteen years after the completion, Gov. Andersen dedicated a new add-on to the library, including a climate-controlled space for fragile texts, historic seed and nursery catalogs. Several of the historic texts in the library are gifts from the Andersens’ personal assortment of books.
Admission to the library is included with the fee to enter the Arboretum.