Carver County Environmental Services and Chanhassen-based nonprofit A Better Society are collaborating once again on waste reduction through Fix-It Clinics.
Lamps, vacuums, lawn mowers, clothes and more can be repaired at the first of three 2023 Fix-It Clinics on March 18 from 12-4 p.m. at A Better Society’s office. The dates for the other 2023 events have yet to be set.
“The whole purpose here is to keep things out of the landfill,” said Marcus Zbinden, solid waste, recycling & organics supervisor for Carver County. “It just takes a few minutes to repair an item rather than totally buy a new one, that’s kind of the focus of the event.”
Fix-It Clinics work to keep household items, small engines, bikes, clothes and many items in between out of the landfills and in homes for years to come. The two clinics hosted in 2022 saved around 1,500 pounds of broken items from landfills.
Each appointment is slated for 30 minutes, but can take more or less time depending on the repair. Dustin Heidinger, senior environmentalist with the Department of Environmental Services, estimates that about seven out of 10 items brought in are fixed within the appointment slot.
Heather Tran, co-founder and executive director of A Better Society, sees the clinics as an opportunity to “not be afraid to take their thing apart and try to fix it.”
If an item can’t be fixed, the volunteers can help diagnose the problem and refer further resources.
“The value of these events is getting the people together, having that conversation, collaborating on fixing some things, helping build that network within Carver County,” Heidinger said.
An extra helping hand on this project has come from Megan Monson, the Green Corps member for Carver County.
“It’s been really interesting, just because I’ve never done a Fix-It Clinic or heard of one,” Monson said. “It’s been really fun and I’m really excited for March 18 to experience what they’ve all been describing.”
SEEKING GROWTHThe previous Fix-It Clinics were funded through various grants, but now A Better Society is receiving funding through a three-year contract with Environmental Services, according to Zbinden.
According to Zbinden, Fix-It Clinics started on the West Coast and were first brought to Minnesota through a worker for Hennepin County, where these clinics occur monthly.
“Their program is so mature and well-known that they just have an open door. You don’t have to sign up, you walk right in and it’s in a big community room four or five times the size of the space we have here,” Heidinger said. “There’s 15-20 volunteers, so that’s when you really get into the source reduction in the volume and keeping stuff out of the landfill.”
While Carver County is one of the last ones to host clinics like this, Heidinger has big plans looking ahead.
“For us right now, it’s just about growing and getting more materials fixed and getting more people to come in,” Heidinger said. “The other thing that’s nice about Fix-It Clinics is it’s not necessarily just about fixing stuff as much as it is about fostering the conversation about the throwaway mentality, single-use items… a lot of the stuff we see is so easily fixable.”
To continue growing, volunteer fixers of all skill levels are encouraged to sign up to help. In previous clinics, volunteers from other counties were brought in to help fill the need.
“The goal will be that we build our own volunteer base here,” Tran said.
OTHER PROJECTSA Better Society, a nonprofit based out of Chanhassen, has been around for 15 years working toward creating opportunities for residents of the southwest metro.
“We help a person who maybe has found their passion connect to that service and sometimes it’s helping them form their 501c3, sometimes it’s connecting them with another organization, sometimes it’s just kind of problem solving within the community, which is kind of where we’ve come to most recently,” said Heather Tran, executive director and co-founder.
Additional waste-reduction projects are on the horizon for A Better Society and Environmental Services, with plans to start up a mobile bike clinic this year, which ties in to the nonprofit’s work with Project Life-Cycle.
“That has to do with taking donated bikes, fixing them up and giving them back out to the community, and that started as a passion project,” Tran said. “My husband, Khai, and a good friend of his, Cliff, started it and grew it to what it is today — and that’s where the relationship with the environmental services really started.”
A Better Society has handed out over 7,500 bikes in its 15 years and has kept approximately 2,000 bikes out of landfills, according to Tran.