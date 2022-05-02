The Shakopee Diversity Alliance is continuing its free webinar series, “Let’s Talk: Social Justice & the Legal System,” on Tuesday, May 17.
The next webinar will take place from 7-8 p.m.
Attorney Racey Rodne will be the featured speaker. Rodne will answer questions regarding equity in civil and criminal cases.
The webinars feature officials and other presenters who speak about their roles and discuss ways to promote equity in the justice system.
To register, visit shakopeediversity.org/sda-events/.