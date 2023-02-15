Daniel Wellens, a lifelong Carver resident, master artisan and owner of Country Tables & Furniture, based out of Cologne, is now a cast member on one of HGTV’s latest shows, “Renovation 911.”
The show is set in Minneapolis with hosts, restoration experts and sisters Kirsten Meehan and Lindsey Uselding. On the show, set to air in April 2023, the team works to rescue homes that have experienced unexpected and tragic property disasters.
Wellens’ role is to build “something special from the damage” in a way that he says is similar to Clint Harp’s role in the well-known HGTV show “Fixer Upper,” with Chip and Joanna Gains.
For “Renovation 911,” Wellens said the network paid him to build tables to stay in the newly renovated homes, unlike in other shows he has worked on behind the scenes.
“The girls approached me on this, and they approached me because I have done a lot of tables for HGTV,” Wellens said. “I really enjoyed it, the girls are wonderful and I hope it gets picked up for season two because it was just a lot of fun.”
Making tables through his business Country Tables & Furniture has been Wellens’ “bread and butter” for the past 14 years. Not only because he has the space and machinery to do it, but because of the sentimental value each one holds. He is the sole employee of his business.
“It just makes me happy to know people sit around my tables and they last forever,” Wellens said. “When Thanksgiving comes around, for me, it’s kind of special because I know there’s a lot of people sitting around my tables.”
Wellens estimates that he has made around 5,700 tables in his career.
“I’ve always said for the longest time that Minneapolis is big enough for me, because I don’t want to ship tables; I want to deliver all my tables,” he said. “For me, when I build a table, the money’s great, but that picture of it in your house, that’s everything to me.”
Wellens started out by using the wood from old barns early on in his business, and has now transitioned into using imported wood such as parota, monkey pod and wild cashew.
“I’m kind of a wood snob now, because I won’t play with pines or anything like that,” Wellens joked. He said his niche is big slabs of wood because “nobody else is doing it in this area.”
Wellens now has his delivery priced at $50 because “when I deliver a table and I see it in your house, it adds a conclusion to the story. That’s what’s great about art and what I do, there’s closure.”
Wellens previously had no interest in interviews or other acclaim as he “didn’t think it would help the business too much.”
“I just thought referrals are the best thing for the business, and this is back when I also thought hand making everything was quality,” he said. “Now I’m kind of like, the better wood, the better products, the better techniques. That sort of gives you quality.”
Wellens reflectively said, “I let too many opportunities pass me by.”
Now he is taking advantage of the lull in filming for HGTV to focus on his growing number of projects. He was recently named the spokesperson and a contributor in a two-year contract with the International Woodworking Fair in Atlanta, which has led to the creation of his TikTok account, @the_voice_of_woodworking.
“If you had told me I’d be doing this two years ago, I’d have been like ‘no way,’” Wellens said of having a TikTok account.
Much of Wellens’ messaging as a spokesperson and educator centers around “how to use technology and automation to increase productivity, to boost your business and just what the CNC is capable of.”
A CNC is a machine that automatically cuts, engraves, mills, drills and makes grooves.
The book that he began writing in January, “The Modern Day Woodworker,” will also focus on the CNC.
“The advice in this book is directly from my personal experience,” a description of Wellens’ book reads. “I have made so many mistakes and yet, I have done so many things right. I hold logic in the highest regard and believe businesses should be your passion. The interesting part of my story is that in my career, my business, ‘Country Tables & Furniture’ was just my stepping stone. Yes, it is the bread and butter of my income, but to date, there are many doors opening and I will never settle for mediocrity.”
Of all the projects Wellens has coming up, he is “most excited about the book.”
“For me, personally, knowing that I’m a bad writer — because nobody’s told me that I’m a bad woodworker, but people have told me while growing up that I’m a bad writer — I think to write would be my ultimate goal in life, besides being a father and husband,” he said.