Get your geek on at this year’s GeekCraft Expo held at the Minneapolis Convention Center April 23 and 24.
Daniel Way, the mastermind behind GeekCraft Expo, described the national crafting fair loved by thousands of nerds across the nation, as “Etsy meets Comicon.”
Way is also one of the writers of the popular comic books “Deadpool,” “Wolverine,” and “The Incredible Hulk.”
“GeekCraft Expo is a curated market featuring handmade geek goods by local crafters and makers,” Way said.
Way said the GeekCraft Expo is the brainchild of he and his wife’s love for all things nerdy and crafty. Way’s wife, Kimberly Matsuzaki, is a former Ubisoft senior community manager.
“GeekCraft Expo is the result of a conversation I had with my wife while we were at a craft fair, actually. I’m a comic book writer for Marvel and, at the time, my wife was working for the videogame company Ubisoft. So, we’re pretty nerdy,” said Way. “Anyway, we were at this craft fair and we were not having a great time. Not only were a large percentage of the things for sale not actually made by the crafters who were selling them, but also very little of what was there was appealing to us.”
The missing factor made Way and Matsuzaki decide that they would create their own unique craft fair not just made for fans, but by fans.
“I said to my wife, ‘You know what would be great? If there was a craft fair that was just the nerdy handmade stuff that we see at comic book conventions.’ She agreed, so, we tried to find such a thing online — so we could go to it and support it — and it didn’t exist,” said Way. “It was at that point that we realized the only way we were ever going to be able to go to such a thing is if we put it together. So we did!”
BY NERDS, FOR NERDS At GeekCraft Expo, Way said fans can expect all products to be handmade. He said the expo features almost every fandom you can think of. Everything from “Star Wars” to “Harry Potter.”
“At GeekCraft Expo, everything is not only handmade, it’s handmade by the people selling it. So, if you have a question about an item, ask them! They know more about it than anyone,” said Way. “As far as what will be available ... it’s a little bit of everything. At one booth you may find a pair of acrylic earrings that look like the ghosts from the Pac-Man game then next to them, you’ll find a yarn bowl that looks like a Sarlacc pit from ‘Star Wars.’ And then you turn a corner and you find a knitted oven mitt that looks like the Infinity Gauntlet from ‘Avengers’ and an expandable leather purse that looks like a tardis from ‘Doctor Who.’”
Way encourages everyone to attend the event to not only support local small businesses, but to let out your inner child and nerd again.
“The whole ‘geek’ thing aside, GeekCraft Expo is a curated collection of local, small businesses, all in the same place at the same time. Buying from them keeps your money where you live; it’s an investment in your community,” he said. “But when you add the fact that everything for sale at GeekCraft Expo is geeky in some way, I mean, why would you not attend?”
Way said his favorite part of the whole expo is seeing the looks on people’s faces when they enter the convention center.
“I suppose my favorite part is seeing the look on people’s faces when they realize that they have walked into a giant room filled with people who love the same kinds of things that they do, especially if it’s something super obscure,” said Way. “The fact that we geeks don’t love anything ‘a little bit’ is not only a defining characteristic, it’s also our most endearing feature.”
Way said the event is still accepting vendor applications for any crafter who is interested in setting up a booth.
“Last year we had around 60 exhibitors; this year, with COVID hopefully not being such a huge factor, we’re hoping to have more,” said Way. “So, if you’re geeky and crafty, we’d love to see what you have to offer! You can find the exhibitor application on our website.”
More info at www.geekcraftexpo.com.