Girl Scout Troop 18242 is partnering with Chanhassen resident and Lion’s Club member Dick Chadwick to combat food insecurity in Carver County.
The partnership is part of the troop’s Bronze Award Take Action Project, which encourages junior girl scouts to identify and address a problem in their community.
So far, the troop has donated hundreds of pounds of fresh produce to Bountiful Basket Food Shelf in Chaska and Humanity Alliance in Victoria.
The troop consists of 13 girls who will be entering the fifth grade this upcoming school year. All of the scouts attend St. Hubert Catholic School in Chanhassen and live in and around Eastern Carver County.
For their Take Action Project, the scouts are in charge of a garden plot, which was donated to the community, along with seven other plots, by Chadwick.
The girls started their garden from seeds, and after researching proper plant care, their efforts paid off in the shape of a successful harvest.