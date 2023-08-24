Members of Girl Scout Troop 18242, pictured left to right: Rachel Broich, Avery Dering, Maddie Messer, Abbey Schumacher, Madison Donnellon, Emma Hathaway, Gracelyn Worm and Liza Thurston. Not pictured: Desiree Eilertson, Charlotte Bremhorst, Ellie Mangold, Lily Recker and Morea Bullinger.