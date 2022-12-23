The Glow Holiday Festival has a new venue at CHS Field in St. Paul, home of the Saint Paul Saints, and is back and brighter than ever before.
The colorful event previously lived at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds but event organizers promise an even more illuminated attraction with bonus lights from the ballpark.
The GLOW Holiday Festival features over a million lights and offers interactive and beautiful walk-through displays.
Randy Levy, owner of the festival, said moving the event to CHS Field was a strategic move to offer a tighter space for spectators to dazzle in all the displays.
"The field makes for a tighter show and it gives more of a path," Levy said. "It's a 360 degree concourse and it makes for a better walking path."
Levy, who has been an event promoter for over 50 years, said he started the festive event three years prior to the pandemic to bring holiday magic to the metro area.
"Prior to the pandemic I had gotten a call from another promoter. I promoted music in the Minneapolis area over 50 years including many concerts and festivals," Levy said. "This promoter called and asked me if I could help build a light show together for this area. It turned out in the end, he couldn't do it, but it piqued my interest. So, we found a show that was for sale and we bought 55 semis of lighting equipment and brought it to Minnesota and we've kind of refined it from there."
Levy said since the first year the festival opened was right when the pandemic hit, the festival started out as a drive-thru event at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.
"It was a drive-thru the first year. Last year was a walk-through and we had the opportunity to bring the light show to CHS Field which is terrific because the Saints are wonderful promotion partners," Levy said. "It's a lot of detail to get it organized and set up. For me, I promote, that's what I like to do. I like to create events and this just seemed like a really fun thing to do."
Levy said it takes three months to set up all the lights and having the production at CHS Field makes it a much more accessible and warmer venue.
"You start setting up Oct. 15 and you're really not out of there until Jan. 15," Levy said. "There's something called Blitzen's Lounge which is just a nice heated indoor space. We have a lot of heated indoor spaces which is nice with this December cold weather. The beauty of CHS Field is there's heated bathrooms and real concession stands."
Food and beverage stations will be scattered throughout the festival grounds and will be serving up holiday goodies and snacks such as hot chocolate, cider, liquor, beer, and wine.
Levy said other fun features at the festival include a sElfie Plaza where guests can take their best selfies and family photos, an enchanted forest, bright bikes where that guests can control the light show with an interactive tree powered by a fleet of unique bikes and a 60 foot tremendous tree which lights up to synchronized music plus a giant snowy slide that riders can slide ride down a 150 feet from the concourse level to the field.
"The sElfie memories are nuts," Levy said. "I bet a million photographs have been taken so far just because there's so many opportunities for really cute snapshots with family and friends there."
Levy also said one special part about the GLOW fest is that he hired a professional lighting director from New York that specializes in lighting for Broadway productions.
"We brought a lighting director from New York who does primarily theatrical productions and he's never done anything like this before, he just ended up loving to doing it," Levy said. "The director synchronizes the lights to music every half hour. It's really a show within a show. It's called the GLOW Spectacular."
The festival runs every evening starting at 5 p.m. until January 1. GLOW closes Sundays through Thursdays at 9 p.m., and Fridays through Saturdays at 10 p.m. To purchase tickets visit https://www.glowholiday.com/ Tickets are $20.75 per person, kids are $12.75 and children under 3 are free. All tickets include a $1 donation to local charities. Last year GLOW raised more than $95,000.
"That's an integral part of this," Levy said. "It's part of our mission that each night of GLOW benefits a community charity working to better our world during the season of giving."